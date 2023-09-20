Study suggests suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health

- Now Playing
Study suggests suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health01:37
- UP NEXT
FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen02:17
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler05:07
Study says morning workouts may be better for weight loss04:32
FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy00:32
More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates02:56
The right way to warm up and cool down when exercising04:55
How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay05:44
Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event01:12
Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost06:42
Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track04:19
Scientific study reveals more about life after death02:14
What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine03:36
TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness01:20
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots05:27
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?01:58
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear02:21
CDC approves new Covid vaccine for anyone over six months02:01
FDA approves new Covid booster shots02:38
First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home04:46
- Now Playing
Study suggests suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health01:37
- UP NEXT
FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen02:17
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler05:07
Study says morning workouts may be better for weight loss04:32
FDA rejects needle-free EpiPen alternative Neffy00:32
More than 3.5 million patients given pelvic exams without consent, study estimates02:56
Play All