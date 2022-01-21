Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter
10:49
Share this -
copied
New research from the Police Integrity Research Group at Bowling Green State University shows how often law enforcement officers are charged and convicted after shooting someone on duty. The report’s author, Professor Phil Stinson, joins NBC News NOW to discuss the data.Jan. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter
10:49
UP NEXT
USC issues new guidelines for Greek life after previously suspending all activities
00:32
New York AG seeking access to Trump's filing cabinets, Post-It notes
02:05
Former nursing home chain owner faces 22 federal tax and labor charges
02:33
Comedian Louie Anderson dies at 68
00:18
How Wisconsin voters are reacting to Biden’s Covid strategy