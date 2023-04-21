Sub Hunt: NATO on Patrol for Russian Subs

- Now Playing
Sub Hunt: NATO on Patrol for Russian Subs27:05
- UP NEXT
U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration02:17
Watch: Surveillance videos of white flash in night sky spooks Kyiv00:59
Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen02:25
Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers01:11
At least 78 dead, dozens injured in Yemen stampede01:20
Hundreds dead as battle for power in Sudan intensifies01:48
Christian leaders say little is being done to stop attacks in Jerusalem02:38
Wave of Latin artists are breaking records02:29
Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire00:41
Video shows people using tied bedsheets to escape from a Beijing hospital fire00:46
Fishermen rescued after being stranded for six days on a barren island off Australia00:42
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court01:34
Some young Israelis refusing mandatory military service04:42
Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India00:46
‘All-out war’ suddenly broke out in Sudan, U.S. traveler says05:32
Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on01:41
Putin makes surprise visit to Russian-held areas of Ukraine, Kremlin says01:42
Allies criticize U.S. handling of top secret documents after massive leak02:32
Putin critic jailed for 25 years for treason and denigrating the Russian military01:10
- Now Playing
Sub Hunt: NATO on Patrol for Russian Subs27:05
- UP NEXT
U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration02:17
Watch: Surveillance videos of white flash in night sky spooks Kyiv00:59
Dozens killed in stampede at Ramadan charity event in Yemen02:25
Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers01:11
At least 78 dead, dozens injured in Yemen stampede01:20
Play All