Sub Hunt: NATO on Patrol for Russian Subs

NBC News on patrol in the North Atlantic hunting for Russian nuclear submarines lurking close to Europe’s vital energy lifelines - the oil and gas fields off the coast of Norway. SUB HUNT - a compelling 30-minute documentary examines mounting tension gripping the world after the unexplained sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream pipelines. Correspondent Tom Costello and an NBC team embark with the female captain of a Norwegian patrol ship making its rounds amid the towering Oil and Gas Platforms that dot the North Sea sixty miles from the coast - vital pipelines on the ocean floor provide the energy that makes Western Europe work and heats its homes.April 21, 2023