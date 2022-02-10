IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need

    04:24

  • Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

    07:18

  • Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11

  • DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:41

  • Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44

  • TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40

  • Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

  • Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown co-sponsors anti-hazing legislation

    09:06

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17

  • Canadian trucker protests shuts down major trading bridge to U.S.

    04:02

  • Jan. 6 committee investigates events up to a year before Capitol riot

    04:07

  • Peloton CEO John Foley steps down, company to cut 2,800 jobs

    03:09

  • Psaki: WH internal investigation found Eric Lander’s behavior was ‘inappropriate’

    02:18

  • IRS scraps plan to use facial recognition technology to cut down on fraud

    02:08

NBC News NOW

Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

05:38

Online sports betting has exploded in popularity and it is expected that $7.6 billion will be gambled on the Super Bowl this weekend. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports on the accessibility of online gambling apps and their impact on the real world. Feb. 10, 2022

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need

    04:24

  • Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

    07:18

  • Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11

  • DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All