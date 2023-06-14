IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supporters of Trump protest online following indictment

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Events that lead to Trump becoming first ex-president to face federal charges

    02:25

  • Garth Brooks responds to criticism for serving Bud Light in his bar

    02:56

  • Government watchdog says White House press secretary violated Hatch Act

    00:27

  • Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial

    04:00

  • Boat on Erie Canal capsizes leaving 1 dead, 11 injured

    02:20

  • Pennsylvania police recover body from I-95 collapse scene

    05:03

  • Could Trump grant a 'self-pardon' if he wins in 2024?

    04:09

  • Homeless camping ban passed in Portland

    03:01

  • Experimental drug shows promise for marijuana addiction

    03:13

  • Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is fighting extradition to U.S.

    03:30

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • ‘No one has told me I’m being indicted,’ Donald Trump says

    03:33

  • Charges explained: Mother facing gun charges after son shot Virginia teacher

    03:01

  • Super Bowl Champion Chiefs celebrate win at White House

    03:10

  • Churchill Downs to suspend racing after horse deaths

    04:36

  • Amazon to pay over $30M in settlements over Ring, Alexa violations

    03:26

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic weighs in on Kosovo-Serbia tensions

    02:52

  • Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    02:45

  • Uganda president signs anti-gay law that includes death penalty

    04:14

NBC News NOW

Supporters of Trump protest online following indictment

02:05

NBC's Brandy Zadrozny reports on how former President Trump's biggest supporters mirrored protesters in Miami online following his indictment, posting things that were "violent in nature." June 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Supporters of Trump protest online following indictment

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Events that lead to Trump becoming first ex-president to face federal charges

    02:25

  • Garth Brooks responds to criticism for serving Bud Light in his bar

    02:56

  • Government watchdog says White House press secretary violated Hatch Act

    00:27

  • Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial

    04:00

  • Boat on Erie Canal capsizes leaving 1 dead, 11 injured

    02:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All