IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18

  • Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift named Spotify's most streamed global artists of 2022

    03:46

  • Cities decide whether to keep outdoor dining as winter approaches

    03:20

  • DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities

    04:18

  • Early voting ramps up ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:10

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes first Black person to lead Congressional caucus

    03:59

  • Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

    04:31

  • New Alzheimer’s drug could signal potential treatment breakthrough

    01:18

  • Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round

    03:18

  • Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit

    03:39

  • Pennsylvania county deadlocked on certifying midterm elections results

    02:39

  • Biden meets with Congressional leaders as Senate passes same-sex marriage bill

    07:00

  • 'Just crazy': Republicans critical of Trump dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

    01:41

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

03:22

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in a case challenging the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, but the program will remain on hold until the case is heard in February. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos breaks down why some states have blocked the plan and how each side could argue their case. Dec. 2, 2022

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    04:05
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Senate passes railroad labor agreement, averting strike ahead of the holidays

    04:13

  • Political heavyweights campaign for Warnock, Walker ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

    04:18

  • Biden hosts French President Macron at administration’s first state dinner

    04:14

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All