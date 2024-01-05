IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Supreme Court agrees to weigh whether Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado

    Biden strategy will contrast 'positive vision' with the 'dark vision' of MAGA Republicans, says campaign staffer

  After Iowa shooting, Nikki Haley calls for more 'mental health' support and treatment

  Full Nikki Haley: 'Just because my opponents say something doesn't make it real'

  Nikki Haley: 'I am a hardcore conservative'

  Nikki Haley: Chris Christie has 'everybody scratching their heads' over quest to defeat Trump

  Ramaswamy says he would consider sending his kids to public school if elected

  Nikki Haley: 'I know the hardships, the pain that comes with racism'

  DeSantis calls Haley 'Darling of Never Trumpers'

  Voters in Illinois and Massachusetts seek to remove Trump off 2024 ballot

  Full Interview: Ron DeSantis talks campaign struggles, says 'you don't look back'

  DeSantis: Trump 'inspires opposition' and Democrats 'want to run against' Trump

  DeSantis refuses to say which state he could win after Iowa caucuses

  Ron DeSantis calls Nikki Haley a 'phony,' intensifies his attacks ahead of Iowa caucus

  After Iowa shooting, Ron DeSantis declines to name any federal policy he'd change

  Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado's ruling banning him on 2024 ballot

  Full Interview: Vivek Ramaswamy says voters will reward his 'authenticity,' but he'd be 'at peace' with losing

  Vivek Ramaswamy says Hunter Biden's gun charges are 'flimsy' but he wouldn't pardon him

  Doctors testified Kate Cox's pregnancy was nonviable. Vivek Ramaswamy argues it's not 'fact'

  Vivek Ramaswamy defends conspiracy theories references, says he's speaking 'truth'

Supreme Court agrees to weigh whether Trump can be kicked off ballot in Colorado

The Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump can be kicked off of the 2024 ballot in Colorado. The case is expected to be argued on February 8, the same day as the Nevada caucus. Jan. 5, 2024

