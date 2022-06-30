IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

04:54

In one of its last decisions of the term, the Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration can shut down the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy that kept asylum seekers at the border until their cases were considered. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley explains whether the ruling is a victory for President Biden and what the decision means for asylum seekers at the border. June 30, 2022

