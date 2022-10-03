IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin

    05:03

  • Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows

    03:20

  • Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response

    03:30

  • Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise

    05:58

  • Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

    02:18

  • Biden administration vows to fund Florida’s cleanup cost

    04:43

  • Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating

    03:44

  • South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm

    02:59

  • Team Rubicon ‘helping people on their worst day’ following Hurricane Ian

    03:05

  • Where does Hurricane Ian rank on the ‘Waffle House index’?

    03:48

  • Crews to start working to restore power ‘as soon as it’s safe,’ Florida Power and Light says

    03:11

  • At least three Cuban migrants rescued after boat sinks during Hurricane Ian

    02:42

  • Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida

    03:31

  • Biden approves disaster declaration for Florida

    03:49

  • Ian downgraded to tropical storm after bringing devastating floods to Florida

    04:47

  • Officials warn of Ian's 'life-threatening' storm-surge, advise Floridians to seek higher ground

    02:07

  • Hurricane Ian approaches Florida as Category 4 storm

    04:09

  • ‘No excuse’ to be in an evacuation zone as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida mayor says

    04:57

  • Florida official shares tips for residents sheltering in place

    01:57

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session

05:17

The Supreme Court is back in session with a new justice on the bench after the court’s last term ended with the controversial ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, sparking nationwide protests. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell explains what cases to watch for as the new term gets underway and whether a lack of public support for the court could impact any high-profile decisions. Oct. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Trial for Oath Keepers’ leader, members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot to begin

    05:03

  • Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows

    03:20

  • Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona response

    03:30

  • Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise

    05:58

  • Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All