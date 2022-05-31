Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

- Now Playing
Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content00:26
Anita Hill speaks out over the 'risks' of Roe v. Wade being overturned01:10
Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'03:00
Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade02:10
Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak04:26
Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leak02:38
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’04:30
Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned03:37
Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance03:45
Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?03:38
How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion03:36
How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling07:04
Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade03:39
States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked02:05
Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak08:35
How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions02:15
Watch: Man scales 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, is arrested on rooftop00:40
How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years02:08
Next steps for Biden administration, Congress following leak of authentic Roe v. Wade draft05:26
