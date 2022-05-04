Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?03:38
How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion03:36
Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites03:02
Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia05:23
How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling07:04
- Now Playing
Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade03:39
- UP NEXT
Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak08:35
Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations04:50
Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial03:23
Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed02:04
Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis03:45
Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects04:42
How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions02:15
What’s next in process for draft opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade01:50
How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years02:08
How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history08:21
Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate01:44
Ukrainian evacuees from Mariupol arriving in Zaporizhzhia02:41
Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections05:38
Ohio Senate primary serves as test of Trump influence03:53
Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?03:38
How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion03:36
Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites03:02
Some Ukrainians evacuate Mariupol steel plant as E.U. announces new sanctions on Russia05:23
How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling07:04
- Now Playing
Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade03:39
Play All