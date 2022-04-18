Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan03:24
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy00:20
Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster02:54
- Now Playing
Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers02:13
- UP NEXT
How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine01:25
Lawmakers raise concerns over Jan. 6 helping create blueprint for success next time03:14
Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods00:16
Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers06:10
Photographing the war in Ukraine08:26
Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice02:37
Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting03:09
New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting03:22
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site01:55
U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles00:58
FDA authorizes Covid breathalyzer test. How would it work?00:50
Trump plans to endorse J.D. Vance in Ohio Senate race02:00
RNC will require Republican candidates to abstain from official presidential debates03:28
Stephen Miller testifies before Jan. 6 committee for more than eight hours01:34
Ohio Supreme Court tosses fourth set of redistricting maps02:43
Small business owner explains motivation to accept bitcoin as payment method03:41
Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan03:24
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy00:20
Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster02:54
- Now Playing
Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers02:13
- UP NEXT
How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine01:25
Lawmakers raise concerns over Jan. 6 helping create blueprint for success next time03:14
Play All