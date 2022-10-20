Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Supreme Court is denying a petition by a Wisconsin-based tax group to block President Biden’s student loan relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett signed the order as she oversees the appeals court where the request came from. Oct. 20, 2022

