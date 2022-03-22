IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says

    05:03

  • Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol

    03:32

  • Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

    03:12

  • Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

    03:21

  • Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt

    02:18

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence

    03:04

  • Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen

    04:23

  • How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce

    03:48

  • Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices

    04:28

  • Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    02:11

  • Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

    02:53

  • Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

    00:18

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

    00:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine

    04:16

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

05:46

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to face tough questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee today as her Supreme Court confirmation hearings continue. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains what to expect from today’s hearings and whether Judge Jackson’s nomination could be more bipartisan than previous judges. March 22, 2022

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says

    05:03

  • Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol

    03:32

  • Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

    03:12

  • Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

    03:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All