Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to face tough questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee today as her Supreme Court confirmation hearings continue. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains what to expect from today’s hearings and whether Judge Jackson’s nomination could be more bipartisan than previous judges. March 22, 2022
Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
