IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of rape and sexual assault by a jury in Los Angeles

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Governor warns of ‘total chaos’ at border if Title 42 is lifted

    01:53

  • Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

    05:59

  • As Title 42 nears end, migrants cross US border in large numbers

    02:18

  • More migrants cross southern border as Title 42 set to expire

    00:27

  • More than 1,000 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso

    02:39

  • Mexican authorities evict Venezuelan migrants from border camps

    02:50

  • Kevin McCarthy calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign

    00:35

  • U.S. migrant crisis persists despite policy changes

    02:58

  • Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border

    02:55

  • Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

    01:10

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

    03:09

  • Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record

    03:58

  • Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism

    01:57

  • New York erects tent city to house migrants

    02:16

  • Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30

  • What's next for Dreamers after court says there was no legal authority to create DACA program

    03:22

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

04:22

The Supreme Court is ordering a temporary stay of Title 42, the Trump-era policy at the southern border that allowed the government to expel migrants and deny asylum during the pandemic. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on how this came after a group of 19 GOP-led states filed an emergency appeal. Dec. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Texas Governor warns of ‘total chaos’ at border if Title 42 is lifted

    01:53

  • Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

    05:59

  • As Title 42 nears end, migrants cross US border in large numbers

    02:18

  • More migrants cross southern border as Title 42 set to expire

    00:27

  • More than 1,000 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All