    Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

    Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

  • House votes to pass bipartisan gun legislation

  • Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law

  • Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy

  • Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell should receive 30 to 55-year sentence

  • Senate holds procedural vote on bipartisan gun legislation

  • Ohio State gets trademark approval of 'THE'

  • Trump’s White House Covid response coordinator details turbulent start to pandemic

  • Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

  • Powell assures Fed is 'strongly committed' to bringing inflation down in Senate hearing

  • Biden to call for three-month suspension of federal gas tax

  • Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

  • Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter receives board support

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

  • AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations

  • Gullah Geechee community using TikTok to pass on culture to next generation

  • How misleading labels are overwhelming recycling facilities

  • FBI says fraud on LinkedIn a ‘significant threat’

  • Extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. approved by British government

Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a former Washington public high school football coach had a right to pray on the school’s field after games. The majority opinion of the court was that the school district discriminated against the coach’s right to private religious speech by firing him.June 27, 2022

