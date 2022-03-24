IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse presses Alabama attorney general over whether Biden is 'duly elected'

    01:28

  • Supreme Court rejects effort to create majority-Black state district in Wisconsin

    01:35

  • White House removes Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker from advisory panel after Senate runs

    00:17

  • Chicago businessman donates $1 million of gas to local residents

    03:45

  • Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month

    06:09

  • House Republicans prepare for midterms during annual Florida retreat

    02:34

  • ‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song goes viral on TikTok

    04:10

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings enter final day

    05:24

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs

    04:42

  • North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters

    00:51

  • New details emerge in NYC vocal coach homicide

    03:40

  • Watch: Shootout leads to head-on collision in Milwaukee

    03:06

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • 'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine

    06:45

  • Rep. Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind 2020 election

    05:02

  • Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing 

    03:41

  • Sasse warns 'jackassery' for on-camera moments in Congress could happen in Supreme Court

    02:37

  • Cruz and Durbin clash over questioning of Judge Jackson: 'You won't allow her to answer'

    01:52

  • Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases

    02:56

  • Judge Jackson discusses importance of Supreme Court justices writing dissenting opinions

    03:22

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court rules Texas man can have pastor touch him during execution

01:28

The Supreme Court has ruled that federal law gives prisoners facing execution the right to have a spiritual adviser in the death chamber who can pray aloud and touch them. NBC News' Pete Williams has the details.March 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse presses Alabama attorney general over whether Biden is 'duly elected'

    01:28

  • Supreme Court rejects effort to create majority-Black state district in Wisconsin

    01:35

  • White House removes Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker from advisory panel after Senate runs

    00:17

  • Chicago businessman donates $1 million of gas to local residents

    03:45

  • Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month

    06:09

  • House Republicans prepare for midterms during annual Florida retreat

    02:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All