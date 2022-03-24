Supreme Court rules Texas man can have pastor touch him during execution
The Supreme Court has ruled that federal law gives prisoners facing execution the right to have a spiritual adviser in the death chamber who can pray aloud and touch them. NBC News' Pete Williams has the details.March 24, 2022
