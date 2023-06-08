Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case

- Now Playing
Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case03:22
Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 9303:07
How to keep your air quality safe as Canada wildfire smoke spreads02:26
NYC ranks second-worst in air quality worldwide02:34
Prince Harry concludes testimony in lawsuit against British tabloid02:38
CEO Christ Licht to leave CNN, network announces02:48
French protesters hope to reverse retirement law in nationwide marches02:47
PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announce merger04:26
Prince Harry testifies against British tabloid’s ‘unlawful information gathering’02:07
Calls to arrest Florida woman after alleged fatal shooting of Black neighbor02:50
Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis03:40
Apple unveils mixed-reality headset at Worldwide Developers Conference02:50
Dealing with body image anxiety ahead of summer05:10
Texas school superintendent arrested in child sex sting03:00
Bipartisan debt limit bill heads to President Biden's desk03:12
NYC venue offering live performances for people with dementia02:49
Bill Cosby hit with new sexual assault lawsuit03:02
NBC News honors the art of drag in Pride 30 list05:27
Senate passes resolution to overturn Biden student loan relief program02:24
Murdaugh pleads not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges02:44
