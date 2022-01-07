Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates
As the omicron variant drives Covid-19 cases to unprecedented levels, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over President Biden’s vaccine mandates for certain businesses and medical facilities. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down who is challenging the president’s vaccine policies and how lower courts have already reacted to mandate challenges. Jan. 7, 2022
