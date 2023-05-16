Supreme Court to hear case on document access tied to Trump’s D.C. hotel

The Supreme Court will decide if Democratic lawmakers are able to seek a lawsuit against the federal government for access to documents, a case stemming back to last decade when former President Donald Trump came under fire for potential conflicts of interest in leasing the Old Post Office Building to build the now-defunct Trump International Hotel. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains why the long-running legal battle from the Trump administration landed in President Joe Biden’s hands and how the Supreme Court’s decision could affect the lawsuit.May 16, 2023