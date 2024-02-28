IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Wildfires rage uncontained in Texas, SCOTUS reviews whether 'bump stocks' are machine guns, sports tradition questioned after player's injury

Supreme Court to review ban on gun ‘bump stocks’
Feb. 28, 202403:37
    Supreme Court to review ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

    03:37
Supreme Court to review ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

03:37

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the federal ban on “bump stocks” imposed by the Trump administration following the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos breaks down why the Supreme Court is reviewing the Trump-era law even as the Biden administration defends the ban.Feb. 28, 2024

