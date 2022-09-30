IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Looking back at the last 24 hours as Florida begins to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

  • Biden administration vows to fund Florida’s cleanup cost

    Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating

    South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm

  • Team Rubicon ‘helping people on their worst day’ following Hurricane Ian

  • Where does Hurricane Ian rank on the ‘Waffle House index’?

  • Crews to start working to restore power ‘as soon as it’s safe,’ Florida Power and Light says

  • At least three Cuban migrants rescued after boat sinks during Hurricane Ian

  • Hurricane Ian ‘seemed like it was never going to end’ after making landfall in Florida

  • Biden approves disaster declaration for Florida

  • Ian downgraded to tropical storm after bringing devastating floods to Florida

  • Officials warn of Ian's 'life-threatening' storm-surge, advise Floridians to seek higher ground

  • Hurricane Ian approaches Florida as Category 4 storm

  • ‘No excuse’ to be in an evacuation zone as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida mayor says

  • Florida official shares tips for residents sheltering in place

  • Parts of Florida brace for potentially deadly storm surge

  • Hurricane Ian puts electric vehicles to the test amid power outages

  • DeSantis: ‘No longer possible to evacuate’ some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

  • ‘Hide from the wind, run from the water’ as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida authorities warn

  • Florida official urges residents to find shelter ahead of storm landfall

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating

03:44

The Supreme Court is set to begin its new term on Monday after a series of controversial decisions from its last term sent public approval of the court to its lowest ever rating, according to an NBC News poll. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what to expect from the Supreme Court’s next term and which cases could become key issues across the country. Sept. 30, 2022

Best of NBC News

