What's next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Justice Department’s appeal to freeze a Texas ruling that would roll back FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down what the Supreme Court ruling means for nationwide access to the abortion pill.April 24, 2023

