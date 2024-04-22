IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces
April 22, 202402:27
    Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces

Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces

02:27

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a challenge over the constitutionality of city ordinances that would punish homeless persons who camp on public property.April 22, 2024

