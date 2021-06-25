Surfside Mayor: ‘The focus is strictly on saving lives’ as 99 people unaccounted for in Florida condo collapse

Surfside Mayor: ‘The focus is strictly on saving lives’ as 99 people unaccounted for in Florida condo collapse04:34
As emergency responders search the rubble of a 12-story apartment building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, at least 99 people are missing and four foreign ministries have reported missing citizens, according to the Associated Press. Surfside Mayor Charles Beckett joins News NOW to share the latest on the search and rescue operation and what could have caused the building to collapse.