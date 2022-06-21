Kornacki on Alabama runoffs: 'It's been a saga'03:23
Uvalde law enforcement put their own lives above the children, Texas DPS director says04:09
Hasen: Bipartisan bill on protecting election officials is underway00:57
Question of criminal case against Trump remains after fourth Jan. 6 hearing16:44
Survivors, families impacted by gun violence demand change at second 'March for Our Lives'03:45
Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services02:25
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter receives board support00:42
Kellogg announces split into three different companies00:33
AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations01:35
Beyonce drops new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of upcoming album ‘Renaissance’01:22
How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility04:14
What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states03:07
Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume03:15
Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery02:06
Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president03:03
Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided02:51
Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.03:24
Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops04:55
Black holidays are 'low-hanging fruit' instead of reform, Univ. of Minn. professor says01:41
Rep. Pascrell calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign07:53
Survivors, families impacted by gun violence demand change at second 'March for Our Lives'03:45
Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services02:25
