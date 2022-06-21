IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Verdict reached in Bill Cosby civil trial

  • Kornacki on Alabama runoffs: 'It's been a saga'

    03:23

  • Uvalde law enforcement put their own lives above the children, Texas DPS director says

    04:09

  • Hasen: Bipartisan bill on protecting election officials is underway

    00:57

  • Question of criminal case against Trump remains after fourth Jan. 6 hearing

    16:44
    Survivors, families impacted by gun violence demand change at second 'March for Our Lives'

    03:45
    Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

    02:25

  • Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter receives board support

    00:42

  • Kellogg announces split into three different companies

    00:33

  • AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations

    01:35

  • Beyonce drops new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of upcoming album ‘Renaissance’

    01:22

  • How federal gas tax holiday could work as Biden considers possibility

    04:14

  • What to watch for on primary day in several key battleground states

    03:07

  • Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume

    03:15

  • Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery

    02:06

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

  • Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided

    02:51

  • Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.

    03:24

  • Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops

    04:55

  • Black holidays are 'low-hanging fruit' instead of reform, Univ. of Minn. professor says

    01:41

  • Rep. Pascrell calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign

    07:53

NBC News NOW

Survivors, families impacted by gun violence demand change at second 'March for Our Lives'

03:45

A day after thousands marched on the capitol to demand gun reform, a group of bipartisan senators reached a framework deal. NBC News was at the "March for Our Lives" and spoke with families affected by gun violence about their hopes for change.June 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

