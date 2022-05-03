IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution 

03:26

Over 100 years later, survivors and descendants of the Tulsa race massacre are demanding justice claiming it created a public nuisance, and are seeking reparations. Hear from one of the only remaining survivors who says the 1921 massacre forced his family to flee Tulsa. May 3, 2022

