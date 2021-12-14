Survivors relive night deadly tornadoes struck: ‘I thought I was going to die’
Workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory described the night deadly tornadoes touched down. Many explain being terrified and in shock. One woman said she still wakes up and thinks she is buried in the debris. Dec. 14, 2021
Why smash-and-grab robberies at pharmacies pose risk to consumers
Survivors relive night deadly tornadoes struck: 'I thought I was going to die'
