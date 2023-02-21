Suspect arrested for murder of Los Angeles bishop

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Los Angeles police say the suspect in the killing of a beloved Catholic bishop was the husband of his housekeeper. NBC’s Niala Charles has the latest on the ongoing investigation. Feb. 21, 2023

