IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?

    03:34

  • Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway

    02:03

  • Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot

    01:11

  • Defense attorneys face scrutiny, anger following Parkland verdict

    02:52

  • Twitter begins laying off employees after Elon Musk acquisition

    03:04

  • 'I think I tried to fight': Vermont woman describes surviving bear attack

    01:40

  • Massachusetts murder suspect dies after ingesting battery acid

    01:21

  • Watch: President Biden vows to "free Iran" during campaign speech

    00:43

  • Paul Pelosi released from hospital

    00:53

  • Grandfather of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon killed by car while walking

    01:12

  • Couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found in separate locations

    01:45

  • Petito family alleges Utah police department failed to protect Gabby

    03:04

  • U.S. cities hiring chief heat officers to combat rising temps

    03:46

  • Car prices decrease after peaking in July

    01:44

  • Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer

    01:13

  • Pilots demanding more money after a year of travel chaos

    01:55

  • Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Utah police department

    02:03

  • Recordings show OnlyFans model using racial slur before allegedly killing boyfriend

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say

03:43

Authorities say 28-year-old Carl Phanor who was arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a female jogger at a New York City park may be linked to at least two other attacks. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports.Nov. 5, 2022

  • Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?

    03:34

  • Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway

    02:03

  • Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot

    01:11

  • Defense attorneys face scrutiny, anger following Parkland verdict

    02:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All