IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

  • Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

    01:17

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

  • What to expect from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination hearings

    02:33

  • Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes

    04:35

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges

    03:11

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress

    04:08

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32

  • As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06

  • Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

    02:22

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

  • Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters 

    04:06

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

    02:20

  • DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers

    06:51

  • Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

    03:01

NBC News NOW

D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

05:41

Washington, D.C., officials announced that a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of attacks on homeless men in New York City and D.C. 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III will be charged with first degree murder while armed, assault with the intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon along with additional charges in N.Y.March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

  • Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

    01:17

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All