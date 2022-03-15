D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’
Washington, D.C., officials announced that a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of attacks on homeless men in New York City and D.C. 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III will be charged with first degree murder while armed, assault with the intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon along with additional charges in N.Y.March 15, 2022
