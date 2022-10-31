IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats and Republicans make final push for voters’ support ahead of midterms

    DA expected to charge suspect in Paul Pelosi attack with attempted murder

    Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

  • Biden administration to invest nearly $1 billion in green school buses

  • New era for Twitter begins as Elon Musk takes control

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

  • Democrats aim to rally support among voters in battleground states ahead of midterms

  • Broadway classic ‘Death of a Salesman’ reimagined through the lens of a Black family

  • U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

  • Wisconsin governor’s race heats up ahead of midterm elections

  • Biden to tout economic agenda ahead of midterm elections

  • Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

  • How magic mushrooms could help smokers quit for good

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

  • Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says

  • Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

DA expected to charge suspect in Paul Pelosi attack with attempted murder

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi remains in hospital after he was attacked by a man with a hammer in his San Francisco home on Friday, leaving the family “heartbroken and traumatized.” NBC News’ Maura Barrett breaks down what authorities are saying about the attack and what charges the suspect is likely to face.Oct. 31, 2022

