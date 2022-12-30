IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

    03:02

  • 28-year-old man arrested in connection to Idaho college murders

    03:26

  • Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

    02:45

  • New York man speaks out after helping 24 people find shelter during Buffalo blizzard

    02:14

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

    03:10

  • Southwest Airlines ready to take flight back to ‘normal operations’

    02:21

  • Alaska man misses heart transplant due to winter storm

    02:00

  • XBB variant sparks new Covid concerns

    03:02

  • LA car stunts kill 24-year-old woman on Christmas

    03:12

  • Fashion maverick Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

    01:03

  • New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

    02:31

  • Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know

    01:42

  • Snowstorm stalls traffic in Denver as Buffalo begins to reopen

    02:11

  • Southwest expects a return to normal operations tomorrow

    02:35

  • How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley

    01:47

  • How inflation is impacting this year's Rose Parade

    02:13

  • Southwest Airlines says it plans to return to 'normal operations' following mass cancellations

    02:23

  • Buffalo mayor announces lifting of travel ban after heavy snowfall

    01:12

  • Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime

    03:07

  • Schools stocking Narcan to combat teen overdoses

    02:47

NBC News NOW

Suspect in Idaho student killings charged with four counts of first-degree murder

02:21

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson announced that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in the killings of four Idaho University students, and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in addition to felony burglary involving injuring the residents with the intention to commit murder. Dec. 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Police announce arrest in connection with University of Idaho murders

    03:02

  • 28-year-old man arrested in connection to Idaho college murders

    03:26

  • Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

    02:45

  • New York man speaks out after helping 24 people find shelter during Buffalo blizzard

    02:14

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

    03:10

  • Southwest Airlines ready to take flight back to ‘normal operations’

    02:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All