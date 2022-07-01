IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges of drug trafficking

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    May 2022: New leadership for NYPD Special Victims Division

    02:25

  • Man accused of shooting Alabama deputies captured

    01:03

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

  • Neighbors react after three men found dead in Illinois home

    00:56

  • Young mother shot, killed while pushing her infant in stroller in NYC

    01:21

  • Man killed in road-rage shooting near Philadelphia

    01:04

  • Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

    03:55

  • Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

    03:57

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

    02:21

  • Orlando Museum of Art director out of job following FBI raid

    01:02

  • Singer R. Kelly to be sentenced after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering

    02:42

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes

    00:24

  • Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

    03:39

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to sexually abuse minors 

    04:32

  • 101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced for role in concentration camp murders

    01:19

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

NBC News NOW

Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

02:15

U.S. Marshals announced that they have captured murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in Costa Rica, ending a 43-day long manhunt after Armstrong allegedly killed elite cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas last month. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on how Armstrong and Wilson were romantically linked to the same man before Wilson was found shot multiple times. July 1, 2022

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted on new charges of drug trafficking

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Suspect in murder of elite cyclist found in Costa Rica

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    May 2022: New leadership for NYPD Special Victims Division

    02:25

  • Man accused of shooting Alabama deputies captured

    01:03

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

  • Neighbors react after three men found dead in Illinois home

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All