Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

A suspect was arrested in the stabbing at New York's Museum of Modern Art. 60-year-old Gary Cabana will be charged with assault. Two employees were hospitalized but are expected to survive. Cabana was reportedly a disgruntled patron whose museum membership was recently revoked. March 15, 2022
