    Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to state charges

NBC News NOW

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to state charges

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in his home has pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder and assault. The suspect faces more than 50 years in prison if found guilty of these charges. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports. Nov. 1, 2022

