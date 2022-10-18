IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jury convicts Paul Flores of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 1996

    00:48
    Suspected Stockton, Calif. serial killer charged with three counts of murder

    02:46
    Jury finds analyst behind Steele dossier not guilty

    00:50

  • Texas teen facing charges after mother's body found in car trunk

    00:49

  • Texas mother accused of stabbing, strangling daughter to death

    01:38

  • Four found shot to death in Virginia home

    01:25

  • Florida father and son open fire on woman mistaken for burglar

    01:49

  • Bodies of four missing Oklahoma men found, dismembered in river

    01:17

  • DOJ requests six-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon

    03:30

  • Connecticut officials release bodycam video in deadly police ambush

    02:50

  • Three murders within two weeks in New York City subways irks commuters

    03:21

  • Suspect arrested in connection to 6 murders in California

    02:20

  • Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

    02:08

  • Latest information on the potential Stockton serial killer

    01:44

  • Vehicle crashes into California taco stand leaving 1 person dead, 12 injured

    00:35

  • Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

    03:22

  • Raleigh shooting spree suspect in critical condition

    02:43

  • Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

    02:36

  • Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

    00:25

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

Suspected Stockton, Calif. serial killer charged with three counts of murder

02:46

The suspected Stockton, California, serial killer 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee has been charged with murdering three people in his first court appearance. Brownlee is also suspected of three other killings but hasn't been charged yet. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports. Oct. 18, 2022

