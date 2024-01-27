IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Swimmer Lia Thomas challenging new rules that ban trans women from top competitions

Swimmer Lia Thomas challenging new rules that ban trans women from top competitions

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn new rules issued in 2022 that prohibit trans women from competing in women’s swimming events unless they transitioned before age 12. Jan. 27, 2024

