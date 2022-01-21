Synagogues face ethical dilemma to create safe space for all while protecting against antisemitism
As the U.S. continues to see a rise in antisemitic attacks and incidents, synagogues across the country are facing a reckoning between opening their doors to all people and protecting their sacred spaces from violence. NBC News' Daniel Arkin speaks about how rabbis and other religious leaders are reacting.Jan. 21, 2022
