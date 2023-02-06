IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee

    04:17

  • Why officials are already preparing for 2024 election deniers

    04:22

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    04:24

  • No classified documents found during FBI search of Biden’s Delaware beach home

    04:22

  • Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills

    04:08

  • Thousands gather at emotional funeral service for Tyre Nichols

    06:30

  • Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

    04:49

  • Pope Francis holds Mass during trip to Congo

    01:50

  • Federal Reserve expected to slow interest rate hikes

    02:43

  • Why scavenger hunts are making a comeback in Oregon

    03:17

  • Voters uneasy about Biden, Trump 2024 candidacies, NBC News poll shows

    04:40

  • Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations

    04:28

  • Thousands of mourners expected at Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis

    03:33

  • White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

    02:33

NBC News NOW

Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

05:05

Dr. Mazen Kewara of the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation talks about the devastation left in the wake of two earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria accompanied by a quickly rising death toll. Kewara the damage he has seen and how that is affecting the healthcare system and infrastructure. Feb. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All