IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Taco Bell worker saves baby struggling to breathe
April 19, 202402:17

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Caitlin Clark's popularity intensifies after WNBA draft

    02:25

  • Robotics company releases new 'Atlas' robot for commercial use

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Taco Bell worker saves baby struggling to breathe

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport

    01:29

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32

  • Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08

  • 12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial

    03:26

  • 911 outages impact millions

    01:59

  • 15 Kennedy family members endorse Biden for president

    01:32

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Columbia University

    01:00

  • Video appears to show ex-Indiana teacher encouraging classmates to fight

    02:40

  • Video shows moment Taco Bell employee saves baby struggling to breathe

    01:18

  • 911 outages impact millions in Texas, Nevada, Nebraska and South Dakota

    02:17

  • Comfort food: For Gen Z nostalgia snacking is on the menu

    03:41

  • University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals

    01:42

  • Disneyland character performers push for union

    00:54

  • Canadian and U.S. authorities reveal the 'largest gold heist in Canadian history'

    01:54

  • Google workers in New York protest over company's billion-dollar contract with Israel

    00:27

  • Lawyers for man accused of murdering four Idaho students submit his alibi

    03:49

NBC News NOW

Taco Bell worker saves baby struggling to breathe

02:17

A Taco Bell manager saved an eleven-month-old baby after he was struggling to breathe. The baby, who was born with a rare syndrome involving his breathing, was unresponsive. The worker rushed out to help and was able to get the baby breathing again. April 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Caitlin Clark's popularity intensifies after WNBA draft

    02:25

  • Robotics company releases new 'Atlas' robot for commercial use

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Taco Bell worker saves baby struggling to breathe

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport

    01:29

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All