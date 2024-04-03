IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in at least 25 years
April 3, 202402:15
  • Now Playing

    Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in at least 25 years

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    New York inmates sue corrections department over solar eclipse lockdown

    03:42

  • Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers

    03:12

  • Appeals court to hear arguments over hold on Texas immigration law

    03:30

  • Wisconsin voters approve GOP-backed ballot measures

    00:49

  • Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

    03:02

  • Alex Murdaugh faces sentencing over federal financial crimes

    04:09

  • Conservative outlets criticize White House over Easter Egg decoration rules

    01:42

  • U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation

    02:06

  • Trump to hold Mar-a-Lago fundraiser to compete with Biden fundraising effort

    05:54

  • New study shows a link between alcohol and heart disease in women

    03:37

  • Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

    03:03

  • CEO Laurie Ann Goldman leads revival of Tupperware brand

    06:30

  • 'Disturbing sight': Eyewitnesses recount seeing the Baltimore bridge collapse

    04:12

  • NFL approves new kickoff rules to boost returns and improve safety

    03:41

  • Consumer confidence stalls amid anxiety over the economy

    03:10

  • Transportation expert: Bridges are not built to withstand cargo ship collisions

    03:00

  • At least 7 people are missing after Maryland bridge collapse

    04:47

  • ‘Flipping the Script’: Israel comedian Modi speaks about finding humor after Oct. 7 attack

    05:17

  • Cancer is on the rise in younger adults

    03:53

NBC News NOW

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in at least 25 years

02:15

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan causing extensive damage throughout the country and the tsunami warnings in the region. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the strongest quake to hit the island in at least 25 years.April 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in at least 25 years

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    New York inmates sue corrections department over solar eclipse lockdown

    03:42

  • Biden expresses outrage after Israeli strike kills World Central Kitchen workers

    03:12

  • Appeals court to hear arguments over hold on Texas immigration law

    03:30

  • Wisconsin voters approve GOP-backed ballot measures

    00:49

  • Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

    03:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All