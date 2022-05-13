IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James 

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment

    04:44

  • Biden discusses efforts to address baby formula shortages

    03:09

  • 'Use the money': Biden urges communities to invest American Rescue Plan funds to prevent crime

    02:18

  • Kathy Barnette surging in Pennsylvania Republican primary

    04:07

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner's pre-trial Russian detention extended by a month

    00:18

  • 21-year-old Russian soldier appears in court for first Ukraine war crimes trial

    01:38

  • Growing number of NYC bars receiving overdose prevention kits

    02:42

  • Good to Know: FCC proposes Wi-Fi on school buses, AT&T rolls out GPS-based 911 calls

    01:48

  • UAE’s leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

    00:25

  • Judy Gold speaks out on increasing threats and censorship for comedians

    06:54

  • Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Watch: Good Samaritans rescue Florida woman who passed out while driving

    03:48

  • How Brazilian bull rider Jose Vitor Leme has taken over the sport

    04:02

  • Former Tennessee nurse faces eight years in jail for error that killed patient

    04:25

  • Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32

  • E-reader apps targeted by conservative parents as part of book ban culture war

    02:36

  • Dozens of homes destroyed as enormous wildfire scorches Southern California

    03:13

NBC News NOW

Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

03:04

President Biden has been meeting with leaders of Southeast Asian countries and calling on them to join Western powers in rebuking Putin’s war in Ukraine. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports.May 13, 2022

  • Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James 

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment

    04:44

  • Biden discusses efforts to address baby formula shortages

    03:09

  • 'Use the money': Biden urges communities to invest American Rescue Plan funds to prevent crime

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All