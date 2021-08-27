IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Taliban self-proclaimed head of security wanted by U.S. as a terrorist

Following the deadly terror attacks at Kabul’s airport, it has been revealed that the Taliban’s self-proclaimed head of security in Kabul is wanted by the U.S. as a terrorist, offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains how he became the Taliban’s head of security and whether the militant group can be trusted to investigate the attacks. Aug. 27, 2021

