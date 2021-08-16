Could the U.S. have predicted the Taliban takeover of Kabul?
Armed Taliban fighters have entered Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, as the militant group continues to gain territory across the country following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. NBC News Chief International Security and Diplomatic Analyst and former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, Admiral James Stavridis, explains how the Taliban’s territorial gains could have been avoided and whether U.S. intelligence should have predicted a resurgence of the militant group.Aug. 16, 2021