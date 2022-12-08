IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap

    03:44

  • Senate report highlights Covid pandemic failures

    02:55

  • Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

    03:56

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

  • China eases Covid restrictions amid unprecedented protests

    02:49

  • German authorities arrest dozens suspected of plotting to overthrow government

    03:16

  • How Sen. Warnock’s win in Georgia runoff election impacts U.S. political landscape

    03:09

  • Filmmaker Nancy Meyers shares new details about holiday classic ‘The Holiday’

    06:52

  • North Carolina officials working to restore power after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    03:15

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff hosts roundtable combatting antisemitism

    02:44

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments in ‘independent state legislator theory’ case

    04:10

  • House Jan. 6 committee expected to make criminal referrals over Capitol riot

    03:49

  • Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock wins Georgia’s runoff election

    04:05

  • Missing hiker rescued by couple after being stranded for weeks

    02:31

  • Voters head to the polls in Georgia’s Senate runoff election

    03:18

  • A.I. chatbot goes viral for accuracy and honesty

    03:20

  • Chinese-backed hackers stole millions in Covid relief, Secret Service says

    02:57

  • Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly explosions at air bases in Russia

    04:25

NBC News NOW

Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

04:05

Actor Talisa Garcia made history as the first trans person cast by Lucas films for her role in the new Disney+ series “Willow,” which also marks the first time in Disney’s history that an openly trans person will play a cisgender role. NBC News’ Joe Fryer sat down with Garcia to discuss how she hopes her history making roles will impact the trans community going forward. Dec. 8, 2022

  • Additional classified documents found in Florida storage facility

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Talisa Garcia opens up about making history as Disney’s first trans actress

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner released from Russian custody after high-profile prisoner swap

    03:44

  • Senate report highlights Covid pandemic failures

    02:55

  • Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

    03:56

  • Time names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 2022’s Person of the Year

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All