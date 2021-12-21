How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads
With schools closing again and indoor mask mandates being reinstated from coast to coast many parents are having the Covid-19 discussion with their children. Dr. George James, a licensed family therapist, gives advice on how parents can talk to their kids about the coronavirus. Dec. 21, 2021
