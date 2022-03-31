Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Todd Bowles as new head coach
07:00
Bruce Arians announced he will be stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will move into a front-office role. The teamed has promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as the new head coach. March 31, 2022
