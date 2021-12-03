IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash

    01:44

  • Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accident

    01:15

  • Texas youth football team ‘too good’ for playoffs, league says

    01:59

  • Marathoner with terminal cancer describes her final journey to the finish line

    05:12

  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns after positive Covid test

    02:48

  • Jon Gruden sues NFL and Roger Goodell over email controversy

    02:10

  • Rodgers addresses misleading vaccination comments

    02:59

  • New York City Marathon runners share how they feel after crossing finish line

    01:41

  • Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s not vaccinated, says he didn’t lie about status

    02:18

  • Runners share stories of emotional journeys ahead of NYC marathon's return

    03:41

  • New York City marathon set to return after 2020’s race canceled due to Covid

    04:32

  • Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pass on Covid vaccination?

    03:14

  • Rafael Nadal makes 97-year-old tennis player’s dream come true

    00:44

  • Chicago Blackhawks GM steps down after investigation into 2010 sexual abuse

    02:30

  • NBA season openers overshadowed by Covid controversies

    04:28

  • Meet the world's fastest blind car racer who is showing other disabled people how to race

    03:27

  • Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status resolved

    04:17

  • 18 former NBA players arrested, charged in health care scheme

    02:44

  • Women’s national soccer league investigates accusations

    01:49

NBC News NOW

NFL: Tampa Bay's Antonio Brown suspended for misrepresenting vaccination status

02:11

According to NFL officials, Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games after the league says Brown misrepresented his vaccination status. NBC News' Sam Brock has the latest.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash

    01:44

  • Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accident

    01:15

  • Texas youth football team ‘too good’ for playoffs, league says

    01:59

  • Marathoner with terminal cancer describes her final journey to the finish line

    05:12

  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns after positive Covid test

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All