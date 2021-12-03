NFL: Tampa Bay's Antonio Brown suspended for misrepresenting vaccination status
02:11
According to NFL officials, Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games after the league says Brown misrepresented his vaccination status. NBC News' Sam Brock has the latest.Dec. 3, 2021
