    Target ups starting wages in competitive markets

NBC News NOW

Target ups starting wages in competitive markets

00:16

Target is upping its starting pay at some of its stores, adopting minimum wages ranging from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to workers in the most competitive markets. March 1, 2022

